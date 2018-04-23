Early voting runs from April 23 to May 1 for the May 5 local municipal elections.
Who’s running for city council in Tarrant County, plus bond elections and more

staff report

April 23, 2018 11:42 AM

Early voting began Monday and runs through May 1 for the May 5 elections for city council, bond and various propositions.Here is a list of candidates who filed to run for council seats in the Tarrant County region. Those running unopposed will automatically be elected to office. Some citties that have no contested races have canceled elections.

Some cities, including Fort Worth, don’t have a council election but are holding bond elections.

Arlington

City Council District 1

Helen Moise

Barbara Odom-Wesley

City Council District 2

Sheri Capehart

City Council District 6

Robert P. Shepard

Chris “Dobi” Dobson

City Council District 7

Victoria Farrar-Myers

Proposition A

Whether to reauthorize the local ¼ of 1 percent sales tax for maintenance and repairs and streets.

Azle

City Council Place 1

George A. Ginunas

Corey Wynns

City Council Place 2

David McClure

City Council Place 5

Rouel Rothenberger

City Council Place 6 (for unexpired term)

Joe Lieb

John Stuart

Brian Conner

Bedford

Mayor

Jim Griffin

City Council Place 1

Rusty Sartor

City Council Place 2

Dan Cogan

Dave Gebhart

Burleson

City Council Place 1

Stuart Gillaspie

Shannan Sutter

City Council Place 3

Katherine Reading

Dan Taylor

City Council Place 5

Dan McClendon

Cleburne

Mayor

Scott Cain

Marty Wayne Hutto

City Council District 1

Derek Weathers

Robert O. “Dr. Bob” Kelly

City Council District 4

John Warren

Colleyville

City Council Place 5

Wayne J. Maynard

Chuck Kelley

City Council Place 6

Callie Rigney

Dalworthington Gardens

Mayor

Laurie Bianco

Alderman Place 1

Mark McGuire

Alderman Place 2

Horace E. Riley

Guy B. Snodgrass

Proposition A

Whether to re-authorize the Crime Control and Prevention District and its sales tax for 10 years.

Proposition B

Whether to reduce the ½ of 1 percent sales and use tax for the city’s Parks and Rec Facilities Development Corp. to ¼ of 1 percent and to adopt a ¼ of 1 percent local sales and use tax for maintenance and repair or streets.

Edgecliff Village

Alderman Place 1

Stephanie Michelle Bandy

James Conley

Melinda Washington

Alderman Place 3

Raymond Beamer

Alderman Place 5

Sy Conley

Euless

City Council Place 5

Harry Zimmer

Tim St. Clair

City Council Place 6

Molly Maddux

Salman Bhojani

Forest Hill

City Council Place 1

Racquel Buffin Belle

Cameron Wafer

City Council Place 2

S. Eric Robinson

Carlie Jones

City Council Place 3

Sonya Coleman

Michielle Benson

Gerald Joubert

Proposition A

Whether to re-authorize the ¼ of 1 percent local sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of streets.

Proposition B

Whether to amend the term of office for mayor and council members from two to three years.

Proposition C

Whether to amend the city charter to prohibit an active council member from holding a another elected office.

Fort Worth

Proposition A

Whether to approve $261,639,080 in bonds for streets and mobility infrastructure improvements.

Proposition B

Whether to approve $84,180,600 in bonds for parks and recreation improvements.

Proposition C

Whether to approve $9,868,500 in bonds for public library improvements.

Proposition D

Whether to approve $11,975,820 in bonds for fire safety improvements.

Proposition E

Whether to approve $13,700,000 in bonds for animal care and shelter facility improvements.

Proposition F

Whether to approve $18,075,000 in bonds for police facility improvements.

Grand Prairie

City Council District 6 (single member)

Keith Walker

Jeff Wooldridge

City Council Place 8 (at large)

Greg Giessner

Aurelio Castillo

Johnetta Milner

Proposition A

Whether to remove the 30-year restriction on the term of any grant for franchises, leases or other uses of the streets, highways, public thoroughfares and property of the city to allow the City Council to determine the term of any franchise, lease or other use of city property.

Grapevine

Mayor

William D. Tate

City Council Place 1

Paul Slechta

City Council Place 2

Sharon Spencer

Carlos Merla

Haltom City

City Council Place 3

Linda (Lin) Thompson

City Council Place 4

Trae Fowler

Brent Weast

City Council Place 5

Bob Watkins

Willis O’Dell

City Council Place 6

Ricky Brown

Chris Bethel

Proposition A

Whether to approve $28.9 million in bonds to purchase land and build a combined city hall and law enforcement center.

Proposition B

Whether to approve $5.5 million in bonds to build a new fire station to replace Fire Station No. 3.

Hurst

Mayor

Henry Wilson

City Council Place 4

Jessica Martin

Cathy Butler Thompson

City Council Place 5

Bill McLendon

Jeff Childers

City Council Place 7

Chad Householder

Cindy Shepard

Howard Shotwell

City Council Place 6 (unexpired term)

Jeffrey Barnes

Jon McKenzie

Joshua

City Council Place 4

James Johnson

Robert Purdom

City Council Place 6

Scott Kimble

City Council Place 1 (unexpired term)

John “Jack” Maudlin

Rick Depriest

Kenny Robinson

Keller

City Council Place 1

Mitch Holmes

Debbie Bryan

City Council Place 2

Joe Markham

Vandolyn Roszell

Liz Scripter

Sean M. Hicks

Proposition A

Whether to repeal an economic development agreement with the Birch Racquet and Lawn Club.

Kennedale

Mayor

Jan Joplin

Brian Johnson

City Council Place 2

Lary Adkins

Chris Pugh

City Council Place 4

Timothy Brestowski

Linda Rhodes

Proposition A

Whether to recall and remove Councilwoman Sandra Lee from office.

Proposition B

Whether to recall and remove Councilwoman Jan Joplin from office.

Lake Worth

City Council Place 1

Jim Smith

City Council Place 3

Gene Ferguson

City Council Place 5

Pat O. Hill

City Council Place 7

Clint Narmore

Mansfield

City Council Place 3

Mike Leyman

Brent Parker

City Council Place 4

Darryl W. Haynes

Casey Lewis

City Council Place 5

Tamera J. Bounds

Julie Short

Newark

City Council Place 1

Sean Phillips

Michael S. Murray

City Council Place 2

Taylor Burton

Shawn M. Glover

City Council Place 3

Brad Reid

Chris Raines

North Richland Hills

Mayor

Oscar Trevino

City Council Place 2

Rita Wright Oujesky

City Council Place 4

Brent Barrow

Taylor Steele

City Council Place 6

Scott Turnage

Pantego

Town Council Place 1

Fred Adair

Town Council Place 2

Jeffrey C. Paladini

Donald R. Funderlic

Richland Hills

Mayor

Edward Lopez

City Council Place 2

Lisa Skier

Allison Barrette Barger

Javier Alvarez

City Council Place 4

Roland Goveas

Jeremy Hill

River Oaks

City Council Place 2

Dan Dagel

Steve Holland

City Council Place 4

Joe Ashton

Saginaw

Mayor

Todd Flippo

City Council Place 2

Patrick Farr

Randy Villareal

Mel A. Aguilar

City Council Place 4 (unexpired term)

Steve Collier

Chris Carter

Charlie Tucker

Trophy Club

Proposition A

Whether to extend the town’s Crime Control and Prevention District and Crime Control and Prevention sales tax for five years.

Proposition B

Whether to reauthorize the ¼ of 1 percent local sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of streets.

Town Council Place 3

Rhylan Rowe

Town Council Place 4

Tim Kurtz

Watauga

City Council Place 1

Hal Gerhardt

City Council Place 2

Tom Snyder

City Council Place 6

Mark Taylor

Phillip Jennings

City Council Place 7

Kim Irving

City Council Place 3 (unexpired term)

Sandra Bush

Lee Griffin

City Council Place 4 (unexpired term)

Michael King

David Griffin

Mayor

Patrick Shelbourne

Brandon Krausse

Westworth Village

City Council Place 2

Tiffany Aller

Joe Howell

City Council Place 3

John Daives

Nick T. Encke

Rosa Mendez

City Council Place 4

Steve Beckman

Sharon Schmitz

Tarrant Regional Water District

Proposition A

Whether to approve $250 million in bonds for to pay for flood control and drainage facilities.

