Who’s running for city council in Tarrant County, plus bond elections and more

Early voting began Monday and runs through May 1 for the May 5 elections for city council, bond and various propositions.Here is a list of candidates who filed to run for council seats in the Tarrant County region. Those running unopposed will automatically be elected to office. Some citties that have no contested races have canceled elections.
Some cities, including Fort Worth, don’t have a council election but are holding bond elections.
Arlington
City Council District 1
Helen Moise
Barbara Odom-Wesley
City Council District 2
Sheri Capehart
City Council District 6
Robert P. Shepard
Chris “Dobi” Dobson
City Council District 7
Victoria Farrar-Myers
Proposition A
Whether to reauthorize the local ¼ of 1 percent sales tax for maintenance and repairs and streets.
Azle
City Council Place 1
George A. Ginunas
Corey Wynns
City Council Place 2
David McClure
City Council Place 5
Rouel Rothenberger
City Council Place 6 (for unexpired term)
Joe Lieb
John Stuart
Brian Conner
Bedford
Mayor
Jim Griffin
City Council Place 1
Rusty Sartor
City Council Place 2
Dan Cogan
Dave Gebhart
Burleson
City Council Place 1
Stuart Gillaspie
Shannan Sutter
City Council Place 3
Katherine Reading
Dan Taylor
City Council Place 5
Dan McClendon
Cleburne
Mayor
Scott Cain
Marty Wayne Hutto
City Council District 1
Derek Weathers
Robert O. “Dr. Bob” Kelly
City Council District 4
John Warren
Colleyville
City Council Place 5
Wayne J. Maynard
Chuck Kelley
City Council Place 6
Callie Rigney
Dalworthington Gardens
Mayor
Laurie Bianco
Alderman Place 1
Mark McGuire
Alderman Place 2
Horace E. Riley
Guy B. Snodgrass
Proposition A
Whether to re-authorize the Crime Control and Prevention District and its sales tax for 10 years.
Proposition B
Whether to reduce the ½ of 1 percent sales and use tax for the city’s Parks and Rec Facilities Development Corp. to ¼ of 1 percent and to adopt a ¼ of 1 percent local sales and use tax for maintenance and repair or streets.
Edgecliff Village
Alderman Place 1
Stephanie Michelle Bandy
James Conley
Melinda Washington
Alderman Place 3
Raymond Beamer
Alderman Place 5
Sy Conley
Euless
City Council Place 5
Harry Zimmer
Tim St. Clair
City Council Place 6
Molly Maddux
Salman Bhojani
Forest Hill
City Council Place 1
Racquel Buffin Belle
Cameron Wafer
City Council Place 2
S. Eric Robinson
Carlie Jones
City Council Place 3
Sonya Coleman
Michielle Benson
Gerald Joubert
Proposition A
Whether to re-authorize the ¼ of 1 percent local sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of streets.
Proposition B
Whether to amend the term of office for mayor and council members from two to three years.
Proposition C
Whether to amend the city charter to prohibit an active council member from holding a another elected office.
Fort Worth
Proposition A
Whether to approve $261,639,080 in bonds for streets and mobility infrastructure improvements.
Proposition B
Whether to approve $84,180,600 in bonds for parks and recreation improvements.
Proposition C
Whether to approve $9,868,500 in bonds for public library improvements.
Proposition D
Whether to approve $11,975,820 in bonds for fire safety improvements.
Proposition E
Whether to approve $13,700,000 in bonds for animal care and shelter facility improvements.
Proposition F
Whether to approve $18,075,000 in bonds for police facility improvements.
Grand Prairie
City Council District 6 (single member)
Keith Walker
Jeff Wooldridge
City Council Place 8 (at large)
Greg Giessner
Aurelio Castillo
Johnetta Milner
Proposition A
Whether to remove the 30-year restriction on the term of any grant for franchises, leases or other uses of the streets, highways, public thoroughfares and property of the city to allow the City Council to determine the term of any franchise, lease or other use of city property.
Grapevine
Mayor
William D. Tate
City Council Place 1
Paul Slechta
City Council Place 2
Sharon Spencer
Carlos Merla
Haltom City
City Council Place 3
Linda (Lin) Thompson
City Council Place 4
Trae Fowler
Brent Weast
City Council Place 5
Bob Watkins
Willis O’Dell
City Council Place 6
Ricky Brown
Chris Bethel
Proposition A
Whether to approve $28.9 million in bonds to purchase land and build a combined city hall and law enforcement center.
Proposition B
Whether to approve $5.5 million in bonds to build a new fire station to replace Fire Station No. 3.
Hurst
Mayor
Henry Wilson
City Council Place 4
Jessica Martin
Cathy Butler Thompson
City Council Place 5
Bill McLendon
Jeff Childers
City Council Place 7
Chad Householder
Cindy Shepard
Howard Shotwell
City Council Place 6 (unexpired term)
Jeffrey Barnes
Jon McKenzie
Joshua
City Council Place 4
James Johnson
Robert Purdom
City Council Place 6
Scott Kimble
City Council Place 1 (unexpired term)
John “Jack” Maudlin
Rick Depriest
Kenny Robinson
Keller
City Council Place 1
Mitch Holmes
Debbie Bryan
City Council Place 2
Joe Markham
Vandolyn Roszell
Liz Scripter
Sean M. Hicks
Proposition A
Whether to repeal an economic development agreement with the Birch Racquet and Lawn Club.
Kennedale
Mayor
Jan Joplin
Brian Johnson
City Council Place 2
Lary Adkins
Chris Pugh
City Council Place 4
Timothy Brestowski
Linda Rhodes
Proposition A
Whether to recall and remove Councilwoman Sandra Lee from office.
Proposition B
Whether to recall and remove Councilwoman Jan Joplin from office.
Lake Worth
City Council Place 1
Jim Smith
City Council Place 3
Gene Ferguson
City Council Place 5
Pat O. Hill
City Council Place 7
Clint Narmore
Mansfield
City Council Place 3
Mike Leyman
Brent Parker
City Council Place 4
Darryl W. Haynes
Casey Lewis
City Council Place 5
Tamera J. Bounds
Julie Short
Newark
City Council Place 1
Sean Phillips
Michael S. Murray
City Council Place 2
Taylor Burton
Shawn M. Glover
City Council Place 3
Brad Reid
Chris Raines
North Richland Hills
Mayor
Oscar Trevino
City Council Place 2
Rita Wright Oujesky
City Council Place 4
Brent Barrow
Taylor Steele
City Council Place 6
Scott Turnage
Pantego
Town Council Place 1
Fred Adair
Town Council Place 2
Jeffrey C. Paladini
Donald R. Funderlic
Richland Hills
Mayor
Edward Lopez
City Council Place 2
Lisa Skier
Allison Barrette Barger
Javier Alvarez
City Council Place 4
Roland Goveas
Jeremy Hill
River Oaks
City Council Place 2
Dan Dagel
Steve Holland
City Council Place 4
Joe Ashton
Saginaw
Mayor
Todd Flippo
City Council Place 2
Patrick Farr
Randy Villareal
Mel A. Aguilar
City Council Place 4 (unexpired term)
Steve Collier
Chris Carter
Charlie Tucker
Trophy Club
Proposition A
Whether to extend the town’s Crime Control and Prevention District and Crime Control and Prevention sales tax for five years.
Proposition B
Whether to reauthorize the ¼ of 1 percent local sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of streets.
Town Council Place 3
Rhylan Rowe
Town Council Place 4
Tim Kurtz
Watauga
City Council Place 1
Hal Gerhardt
City Council Place 2
Tom Snyder
City Council Place 6
Mark Taylor
Phillip Jennings
City Council Place 7
Kim Irving
City Council Place 3 (unexpired term)
Sandra Bush
Lee Griffin
City Council Place 4 (unexpired term)
Michael King
David Griffin
Mayor
Patrick Shelbourne
Brandon Krausse
Westworth Village
City Council Place 2
Tiffany Aller
Joe Howell
City Council Place 3
John Daives
Nick T. Encke
Rosa Mendez
City Council Place 4
Steve Beckman
Sharon Schmitz
Tarrant Regional Water District
Proposition A
Whether to approve $250 million in bonds for to pay for flood control and drainage facilities.
