Texans: Need batteries, ice chests, first aid kits? Stock up tax free April 28-30

Need some batteries or an ice chest?
How about a carbon monoxide detector, a cell phone charger or a manual can opener?
If you do, this is the right weekend to stock up on these items — tax free — during the state's Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.
This is the one weekend a year that Texans get a tax break for buying items that are good to have on hand in case of an emergency.
"The severe weather we had last year — particularly Hurricane Harvey — was a stark reminder that Texans should be prepared for emergencies at all times," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. "This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need before an emergency situation occurs."
This sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. April 28 to midnight April 30.
Estimates show Texans could save more than $1.5 million in local and state taxes during this brief tax-free holiday, according to the comptroller's office.
This tax holiday is one of several held throughout the year.
The others are geared to help Texans buy energy-efficient and water-efficient products in May and clothes and school supplies in August.
For this one, emergency officials suggest stocking up on anything that might be needed during a weather emergency.
There is no limit on the number of items that can be purchased.
Emergency officials say every family should have a plan on what to do during an emergency or disaster — and have emergency supplies as well.
Items on a list of recommendations include batteries, first aid kits, ice chests, axes, hatchets, cell phone chargers, self-powered radios and flashlights, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, non-electric can openers, tarps and more — as long as each item costs less than $75.
Also on the list: portable generators that cost less than $3,000 and hurricane shutters and emergency ladders that cost less than $300. The full list is available at the comptroller's website: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes.
Some items that will not be tax free include car and boat batteries, chainsaws, plywood and tents.
Tax holidays in Texas
Texas has several sales-tax-free holidays. Some lawmakers are trying to add items to the lists of tax-free items. The current sales tax holidays this year:
Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, April 28-30. This holiday lets shoppers in Texas shop tax free for items such as portable generators, storm protection devices, first-aid kits and other related items.
Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday, May 26-28. This weekend lets Texans buy energy efficient items such as air conditioners, clothes washers, ceiling fans, dishwashers and certain types of light bulbs tax free.
Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday, May 26-28. Texans may buy water conservation or water efficient products — such as a drip-irrigation hose, plants, mulch, even rain barrels — tax free this weekend.
“Back to School” Sales Tax Holiday, Aug. 10-12. Parents, students and other shoppers may head to the stores to shop tax free for certain back to school clothes, shoes, school backpacks and other supplies.
Comments