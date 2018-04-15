Grand Prairie is the least hipster city in U.S. and nearly the world, study says

If you live in or have visited Grand Prairie and thought to yourself, "This is a hip city," you'd be completely wrong.
At least according to a new study by Movehub.com.
In fact, the website's most recent study that posed the question, “What’s the most hipster city in the world?” listed Grand Prairie as the least hipster city in the entire United States. And to put that in perspective with the rest of the world, or at least the 20 countries and 446 cities they surveyed, Grand Prairie ranked No. 443.
The only cities -- in the world -- that fell below Grand Prairie were Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain (444), Messina, Italy (445) and Gelsenkirchen, Germany (446).
Some might read this and wonder, how could Grand Prairie rank so low? After all, in February the city opened the doors to an $88 million indoor water park, which has a retractable roof.
But here's the thing: indoor water parks, which are kind of a niche thing, don't exactly fit into the website's criteria of what makes for a great hipster city. According to the study, big cities like Dallas (72), Fort Worth (143), Arlington (167) and even Los Angeles (51) with over a million-plus population are so big they lack the ability to fit into the niche aspects that make a city more hipster friendly, although they all have neighborhoods that fit the criteria.
The methodology of the study took into consideration the number of record stores, being dairy-free, number of coffee shops and tattoo studios.
The top-ranked U.S. city, not surprisingly, was Portland, Oregon, which came in at No. 2. It was edged out by one-thousandth of a point by Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom, which took the top spot. The highest ranking Texas city was Austin, which came in at number 55.
