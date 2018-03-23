Looking for a job? Fort Worth needs a new water director following the latest departure

Fort Worth's newest water director has been let go after only three months on the job, the city said Friday.
Kenneth Morgan worked as a consultant in California and Nevada before joining Fort Worth on Dec. 11. He is the city's second water director in less than a year. New Fort Worth employees are hired under under a six-month probationary period.
City spokeswoman Michelle Gutt said "it was a personnel decision." He was let go Wednesday.
Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa said he spoke at length with Morgan before a decision was made.
"We were excited about Mr. Morgan joining the organization, but over time we came to the realization that we had an issue with overall fit," Chapa said. "Where we want to move forward with the utility and how it was moving was not in sync."
Chris Harder, who has been with the department since 1999, most recently as an assistant director over strategic operations, has been named acting director, Gutt said.
Chapa said the city has not decided how to fill the position. The city may reach out to some of the finalists for the job when Morgan was hired, he said.
The Water Department had been going through a reorganization under Morgan.
Morgan replaced John Carman, who resigned as water director May 31, 2017, after two years in the job. The city cited "personal reasons" for Carman's departure.
Morgan also held executive positions with water agencies in Phoenix, St. Louis and Denver before coming to Fort Worth. He was selected in a nationwide search and named to the post Nov. 20.
Fort Worth's water director can earn as much as $201,557, according to budget information. Morgan was hired at a $175,000 annual salary.
