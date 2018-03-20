Dairy Queen ice cream cones are free on Tuesday, and here's a map to find yours

Dairy Queen is kicking off spring by offering up something sweet and free.

You don't even need a coupon to get a small vanilla cone today — the first day of spring, also known as the vernal equinox — at participating locations.

The promotion is, of course, limited to one per person.

Check out this map for Tarrant County DQ locations before you make your cone cruise.

Last year the restaurant, which is as Texan as Stephen F. Austin despite being headquartered in Minnesota, couldn't have wished for a better first day of spring to offer a cold treat. On March 20, 2017, a record-high temperature of 92 degrees was recorded at DFW Airport.

But today the high is only forecast to reach 64 in DFW, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

People got out and enjoyed the 80 degree temperatures Saturday in Trinity Park in Fort Worth. Max Faulknermfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74