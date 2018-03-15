Lake Worth and parts of the Trinity River contain several of species of fish that were recently tested and found to contain dangerous levels of toxins.
Dangerous levels of toxins found in fish from Lake Worth, parts of the Trinity

By Stephen English

March 15, 2018 07:08 PM

The latest fish and shellfish consumption advisory from the Texas Department of State Health Services says several fish species in Lake Worth and parts of the Trinity River "may pose a threat to human health."

The Texas Department of State Health Services said on March 7 that the species contain dangerous levels of dioxins and PCBs.

According to the World Health Organization, dioxins can cause liver damage, compromise the immune system, endocrine system and reproductive system, and chronic exposure can lead to cancer. PCBs are a kind of dioxin, according to the WHO.

DSHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen said that the consumption advisory also is in effect for the portion of the Trinity River leading to Eagle Mountain Lake.

"Generally, these kinds of contaminants build up in the environment over a period of years, so the source could be some time in the past," Van Deusen said.

Here are the state's recommendations:

Fish speciesWomen of childbearing age, children under 12Women past childbearing age, males over 12
Blue catfishFour ounces per month

Eight ounces per month

Common carp

Four ounces per month

Eight ounces per month

Flathead catfishDO NOT EATFour ounces per month
Freshwater drum

Four ounces per month

Twelve ounces per month
Smallmouth buffaloDO NOT EATDO NOT EAT
Striped bass

Four ounces per month

Eight ounces per month

White bass

Four ounces per month

Eight ounces per month

Click here for more fish consumption advisories in Texas.

