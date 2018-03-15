One worker missing, two others injured in Cresson chemical fire

An employee was missing and two other workers were injured in a chemical fire Thursday morning at a commercial building in Cresson, a Hood County official said.

Area firefighters were on the scene of the blaze in the 2600 block of North Cresson Highway. The town is about 25 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The fire was reported about 9:45 a.m at Tri-Chem Industries, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said in a telephone interview.

"We've had reports of multiple fires at that location," sheriff's Lt. Johnny Rose said Thursday morning.

At least 12 workers were in the building when the fire erupted, Deeds said.

One worker was badly burned and he was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. A man who suffered slight burns was taken to a Granbury hospital.

One worker remained missing, the sheriff said.

"The other workers got out and were not injured," the sheriff said.

Authorities had not released any information on how the blaze started.

Fire officials were monitoring the scene for hazardous chemicals.

Nearby residents wondered what impact the fumes would have on air quality. Matt PearceSpecial to the Star-Telegram

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr