At this family farm they plant full-grown windmills, for your viewing pleasure

Over the last 26 years, Ruby and Chuck Rickgauer have become what some might call big collectors.
Their collection is large not only in numbers, but in scale.
They’ve amassed over 30 vintage windmills since they brought a windmill to their 26 acre Tolar home from Ruby’s family’s South Dakota farm, adding more each year.
With the collection at The Windmill Farm still expanding, Chuck continues to not only collect, but repair and supply parts for others windmills, while Ruby runs a on-site bed and breakfast.
