More than 100 small animals were seized Friday from a Grand Prairie home that authorities described as "inhumane and deplorable."
Local

Ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs among 100-plus small animals seized in Grand Prairie

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 01:51 PM

GRAND PRAIRIE

More than 100 rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, cats, dogs, bearded dragons and other small animals have been seized from a Grand Prairie home that authorities described as "inhumane and deplorable."

Personnel with the Humane Society of North Texas and Grand Prairie Animal Services rounded up the animals — also including chinchillas, aquarium fish, sugar gliders and iguana — on Friday from a couple's home in the 100 block of Northwest 15th Street.

All the animals are in the care of the Humane Society of North Texas. A court hearing is scheduled later this week to determine if the animals will be returned to their owners or stay with the humane society.

The investigation is still active, said Danielle Tate, Grand Prairie animal services manager.

The humane society says it's in immediate need of food, bedding, cages and more. To make a monetary donation, visit hsnt.org or visit HSNT small animals/reptiles wish list at Amazon.com.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr.

