Cleburne mother Brittney Sullivan is shown with bandages over her face after a freak curling iron accident left her with third-degree facial burns.
Local

A curling iron accident left her with 3rd-degree burns. Now she's inspiring others

By Matt Howerton

WFAA

March 10, 2018 10:43 AM

CLEBURNE

A mother from Cleburne is not letting a freak accident that left her with third-degree facial burns crush her spirit.

Brittney Sullivan, 31, suffers from epilepsy. Since 2013, she’s had at least six seizures.

In January, she thought she was beginning just another ordinary day — until she started getting ready.

While curling her hair, Sullivan had another seizure and fell to the floor with the curling iron still in her hair.

With no one at home but her two young daughters, Sullivan was on the floor for several minutes until help arrived.

“It burned half of my face,” Sullivan said. “I don’t remember anything until a few days later when doctors told me that I had a third-degree burn and that life’s about to change.”

