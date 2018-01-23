Cowboy poetry and music at the Stock Show

Jasmine Saldivar, 11, of Aledo, talks with her little brother Caine Saldivar, 10, as she waits to perform for the Music and Poetry of the West event at the Stock Show.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Caroline Grace, 12, and Abby Payne, 15, prepare to perform for the Music and Poetry of the West. They are wearing pink to support Stock Show Goes Pink - Celebration of Breast Cancer Survivors In partnership with Greater Fort Worth Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Mark Staggs performs at the Music and Poetry of the West event at the Fort Worth Stock Show on Tuesday.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
KR Wood and Mark Staggs watch performers at the Music and Poetry of the West event.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Abby Payne, 15, and Caroline Grace, 12, perform for the Music and Poetry of the West.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Abby Payne, 15, and Caroline Grace, 12, perform for the Music and Poetry of the West event.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Allie Moore, 12, of Dallas, encourages her stepsister Austyn Neal, 8 of Mansfield and Italy, Texas, who is about to compete in a POA Horse Performance Class at the Fort Worth Stock Show on Tuesday.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Colin Young, 4, of Keller, watches the performances at the Music and Poetry of the West event.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Haley Sims, 17, of Denton, prepares to compete in a Pony of the Americas Horse Performance Class.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Jade Dixon, 13, of Waxahachie enters the arena to compete in a Pony of the Americas Horse Performance Class.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Jade Dixon, 13, of Waxahachie competes in a Pony of the Americas Horse Performance Class.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Jade Dixon, 13, of Waxahachie unsaddles her horse after competing in a Pony of the Americas Horse Performance Class at the Fort Worth Stock Show on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Mark Staggs taps his toes as he watches performers at the Music and Poetry of the West event at the Fort Worth Stock Show on Tuesday.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram
Jade Dixon, 13, of Waxahachie walks her horse back to the stall after competing in a Pony of the Americas Horse Performance Class.
Joyce Marshall
jlmarshall@star-telegram