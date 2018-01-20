Organizers estimate about 5000 people participated in the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Protesters carrying a sign supporting ÒDreamersÓ lead the march as an estimated 5000 people participate in the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
A crowd gathers on the east side of the Tarrant County Courthouse to listen to speakers before the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Pam Humphrey, Ed Bird and his mother Nancy Bird wait for the start of the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Participants carry signs supporting people in the U.S. under the DACA plan as an estimated 5000 people participate in the Women's March in Fort Worth.
Bruce and Betsy Horn wait for the Women's March to begin in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Participants listen to speakers before protesting in the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Police direct marchers to turn a corner to avoid marching though Sundance Square. Organizers estimated about 5000 people participated in the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Gail Berlin, of Arlington, holds her sign at the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Bystanders stop to watch the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Marchers carry a wide variety of signs in the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday.
John Sullivan holds his sign at the Women's March in Fort Worth. He said the letter "u" blew off the sign in gust of wind.
Dynette France marches with her granddaugters Layla, 10, and Jubliee, 7, in the Women's March in Fort Worth.
Marchers carry a "Dream Act" sign to lead the Women's March in Fort Worth.
A construction worker stops to take video of the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Meg Renninger and her daughter Adelaide, nine months, stand up for sharks at the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
Marchers carry their signs as organizers in the Women's March in Fort Worth.
Organizers estimate that 5000 people participated in the Women's March in Fort Worth.
Organizers estimated about 5000 people participated in the Women's March in Fort Worth, Saturday, January 20, 2018.
