Local

Burleson Walgreens robbers headed to prison for long stretches

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

December 27, 2017 07:40 PM

BURLESON

Two of four men who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the robbery of a Walgreens store in April 2016 were sentenced to long prison terms on Wednesday.

Nicholas Evans, 25, aka “Nico,” received a sentence of 10 years and a month, and his accomplice, Darrien Jefferson, 36, aka “Smoke,” got a 14-year sentence, a news release from the U.S. attorney's office said.

The two men pleaded guilty in August to walking into the Walgreens at 833 Wilshire Blvd. in Burleson with Kenneth Sauls, 23, aka "Smurf," pulling out firearms and tying the hands and feet of store employees before robbing the store, the release said. The men took stamps, narcotics, cash and cigarettes.

Sauls is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 16. Dion Clark, 36, was accused of being the getaway driver and is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

