Thanks to your help, Goodfellow provides gift cards to 14,000 needy kids

No one associated with the Goodfellow Fund is disappointed that donations may “land a little shy of the total received last year and short of our $800,000 goal,” said Richard Greene, the fund’s executive director.
Just before Christmas Day, the total hit $660,000, Greene said. But there still are some aces out.
“We have not heard from several large legacy donors that represent foundations and trust funds,” Greene said. “We hope to hear from them after the first of the year.”
A “very generous outpouring,” from donors large and small made it possible to buy $50 J.C. Penney gift cards that parents and guardians used to put school clothes and shoes on more than 14,000 children from low- or no-income families.
Never miss a local story.
Greene said, for instance, that The Exchange Club of Fort Worth played “a huge role in the success, donating a record $221,000.”
Many donations that were mailed the last days before Christmas likely will arrive the Tuesday after Christmas, Greene said.
“The Goodfellow Fund accepts donations year-round,” he said. “We have distributed gift cards and are still counting on late donations to offset the expense. I have all the confidence that will happen.”
And while those donors may not hear them say it, the gratitude of those thousands of children is reflected in the smiles of the more than 100 volunteers who helped process applications and interview candidates for the gift cards. Seeing happy expressions on recipients’ faces is their favorite reward.
“It is personally seeing the soft smile and hearing a very sincere and usually very quiet thank-you from all of the parents and guardians that continue to validate the good work the Goodfellow Fund contributes to our community,” Greene said.
He added that donors from every walk of life have supported the Goodfellow Fund for more than 100 years.
If one could be granted, Greene’s Christmas wish would be that donors could experience the appreciation and sincerity of these families.
“The experience really makes you reflect on how fortunate many of us are,” Greene said.
Be a jolly Goodfellow
Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided practical gifts for schoolchildren. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101. Or go online to goodfellowfund.org and make a secure credit card donation.
Comments