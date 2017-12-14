U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi.
Local

Amid new sex harassment allegations, Corpus Christi’s Farenthold will retire

By Abby Livingston

Texas Tribune

December 14, 2017 09:48 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, will retire from Congress after finishing his current term, according to the Washington Examiner.

“GOP source confirms: @farenthold is retiring under pressure from @SpeakerRyan,” said a tweet Thursday from David Drucker, reporter with the Examiner.

The decision came after a difficult December for the four-term congressman. Farenthold, one of the quieter members of the Texas delegation, found himself embroiled in a charged atmosphere of sexual harassment allegations in Washington, D.C.

The final blow came in the form of a CNN report on Wednesday night alleging new sexual harassment allegations.

Farenthold was under enormous pressure from House GOP leadership to step down.

House GOP sources familiar with the events of the last 24 hours tell the Tribune that he met with the National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers on Wednesday evening and spoke with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan twice late Tuesday.

The sources did not tell the Tribune what was discussed at these meetings.

In 2017, at least five prominent Texas politicians were accused of sexually harassing or assaulting women. The list includes two U.S. congressmen, two state representatives, and a former U.S. president. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

On Dec. 1, a Politico report brought attention to a three-year-old dispute involving accusations that Farenthold’s allegedly inappropriate behavior led to the termination of a former staffer, Lauren Greene. The two parties settled the matter out of court two years ago, and the controversy was all but dormant. But Politico revealed that the money used to settle the case — $84,000 — came from taxpayer funds.

Greene’s charges also were simply no longer palatable to a Capitol Hill community that is in flames over sexual harassment accusations. In the first full week of December, no fewer than three members of Congress — two from the House and one from the Senate — resigned from Congress over their own controversies.

Behind the scenes and in public, Farenthold firmly maintained his innocence.

But last week, the House Ethics Committee established a subcommittee to examine Greene’s charges. Furthermore, the Houston Chronicle recently reported that Farenthold’s office held sexual harassment training.

The decision comes just days after the Monday statewide candidate filing deadline. Farenthold spent the last week under incredible pressure from his colleagues in Congress and Republicans in Texas.

First elected to Congress in 2010, Farenthold was part of the massive wave that landed the GOP in control of the U.S. House. His race was a late-developing upset in what most political operatives believed was a safely Democratic seat.

But by October 2010, Farenthold gained ground as the campaign of longtime Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Solomon Ortiz collapsed.

In the next round of redistricting, Republican mapmakers dramatically redrew his district to protect the seat from a substantive Democratic challenge.

Even after the Greene’s accusations came to light in 2014, no serious candidate in either party mounted a serious challenge to him — although Democrats did attempt to recruit candidates in the Corpus Christi-based district in early 2015.

Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Movement can be credited for building a legal foundation that feminist legal theorists expanded upon to fight sexual harassment. Many of the first lawsuits were brought by African American women like Mechelle Vinson, whose case led to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1986 ruling that employers could be liable for the sexual harassers who preyed on women at their workplace. Anson Ling/Timeline

But re-election looked much tougher this time around.

The candidate field against him was shaping up to be strong.

Bech Bruun, the now-former chairman of the Texas Water Development Board, resigned from that position on Thursday in order to challenge Farenthold for the nomination.

Other Republicans were already running, including Michael Cloud, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee and former chairman of the Victoria County GOP. Christopher Mapp, Jerry Hall and Eddie Gassman have also lined up for potential campaigns.

At least two Democrats are running for the seat as well.

Farenthold spent much of his time in Congress working on transportation and judicial policy. A former local radio host and computer consultant, Farenthold is an effective communicator on technology issues.

But he stumbled on other fronts. Most recently, he suggested — in jest — that he would like to duel several female senators who were opposed to the GOP healthcare overhaul.

Farenthold is a sixth-generation Texan with a prominent political last name. His step-grandmother is Frances “Sissy” Farenthold, a Democratic former member of the state House and a 1972 candidate for governor.

Farenthold is the eighth member of the Texas delegation to announce he would leave Congress. U.S. Reps. Sam Johnson, R-Richardson; Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio; Jeb Hensarling, R-Dallas; Ted Poe, R-Humble; Gene Green, D-Houston; and Joe Barton, R-Ennis, announced their retirements this year. U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, is leaving his seat to run for Senate.

Powerful men continue to be accused of sexual harassment and assaults, and have been responding by accepting, hedging or dodging the allegations.

