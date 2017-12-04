District clerk takes steps to unmask anonymous lawsuits

More Videos 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 Pause 2:11 Contaminated soil to be removed from Greenbriar Park 1:22 Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County 2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 1:26 The "Jackerwise" fire torched thousands of acres in north Texas 21 years ago 1:21 "It doesn't take much to get a fire started..." 0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:38 How to hurdle your would-be tackler 1:21 Odometer headache continues for first-time Fort Worth car buyer. 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County It’s difficult to search for cases in the Tarrant County district clerk’s office because of how the cases are filed and because of rules protecting privacy, District Clerk Tom Wilder says. But that isn’t the way open records should work. It’s difficult to search for cases in the Tarrant County district clerk’s office because of how the cases are filed and because of rules protecting privacy, District Clerk Tom Wilder says. But that isn’t the way open records should work. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

It’s difficult to search for cases in the Tarrant County district clerk’s office because of how the cases are filed and because of rules protecting privacy, District Clerk Tom Wilder says. But that isn’t the way open records should work. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com