Several injured in Frisco after car crashes into day care

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

September 28, 2017 6:42 PM

FRISCO

At least two patients have been taken to the hospital by helicopter and others were taken by ground ambulance after a car crashed into a day care center, according to police.

Police are unsure how many people have been injured and they are also unsure about the severity of injuries, said Ryan Chandler, a Frisco police spokesman.

The crash happened about 4:50 p.m. Thursday at the Primrose School of Frisco in the 9100 block of Teel Parkway, Chandler said.

How much damage the crash caused to the day care was also unclear.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

