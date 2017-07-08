Denton County man dies after being run over by vehicle in Hickory Creek

An Aubrey man is dead after being run over by a vehicle in Hickory Creek, just north of Lake Dallas, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Austin Perryman, 23, died just after midnight Saturday in the 300-block of Harbor Lane, in a neghborhood about a quarter mile north of the Hickory Creek Arm of Lake Lewisville.
The medical examiner ruled the death due to blunt force trauma of the head and chest, sustained after being overrun by a motor vehicle. No additional details were immediately available from the Hickory Creek Police Department.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817
