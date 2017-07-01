Three levels of players enjoy a cool evening at Topgolf in Fort Worth after it opened in early May.
July 01, 2017 1:53 AM

Two more men injured after falling at Topgolf Fort Worth

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Apparently, Fort Worth can’t hold it’s golf.

For the second time since it opened in early May, patrons of Topgolf Fort Worth have been injured after falling from one of the deluxe driving range’s elevated platforms.

Two adult males sustained minor injuries after falling around 10 p.m. Friday.

Topgolf issued a statement after the incident.

“We are relieved it appears that the guests are expected to be okay. This was not a trip-and-fall situation; there was rough-housing that took place, which is a violation of our posted safety rules,” the statement read.

Topgolf closed after the incident and handed out vouchers to guests who were forced to leave early.

A man fell from the second level into safety netting on May 17.

Jared Christopher and Jay Betsill contributed to this report.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

