Want a hot lake property? Possum Kingdom home will set you back a cool $7 million

If the summer heat has fired up the need to get a place by the water, look no further.
A recently listed compound on Possum Kingdom Lake, 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth, has everything — for an asking price of $7 million.
Sitting on a waterfront lot with scenic views of Hell’s Gate, the rock formation for which Possum Kingdom Lake is known, the property has 9,052 square feet of living space, with 5,300 square feet of porches. There’s also a three-vehicle carport and a three-car garage with a guesthouse on top.
The two-story main residence includes both stairs and an elevator and a gourmet kitchen. The master suite includes a 7.1 home theater system and multiple TVs, including one concealed in the ceiling. There’s also a master bath, large closet and dressing area, home office, workout area, morning bar and private patios.
A lower-level family floor has separate bunkroom suites for girls and boys, a game room and winter patios that include an outdoor kitchen and multiple outdoor televisions with a 7.1 surround-sound outdoor system.
The guesthouse includes the garage bays, one of which has a complete workshop, plus a master suite and a bunkroom that sleeps six. A fenced dog run is behind the guesthouse.
The property is selling with all of the furnishings, recreational vehicles and boats included.
Jackie Fewell, the listing agent at Berkshire Hathaway Pondera Properties, said the owner thought of every detail.
Some of the extras:
▪ A boat dock in deep water.
▪ A swimming pool approximately 60 feet long by 15 feet wide. The pool is fed by a continuous waterfall that’s the same length as the pool. It includes bench seating overlooking the lake and has views of Hell’s Gate cove.
▪ Seven wood-burning fireplaces with a fire pit on the point of the property.
▪ Utility room with washer, two dryers and built-in pet facilities
▪ Floors of reclaimed wood and stone.
▪ A citrus-based mosquito/bug-control misting system in external areas
▪ A 40-kilowatt generator tied to all of the home’s essential systems.
▪ Insurance-approved firefighting system with 500-foot hose.
▪ Lightning rods atop house.
▪ A tornado shelter.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments