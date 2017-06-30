Focus on the boot-scoot, not the lawsuit, at Billy Bob’s this holiday weekend, owners say

While the bitter family feud over Billy Bob’s Texas continues, the owners want everyone to know that it’s business as usual at the world’s largest honky-tonk over the July Fourth holiday.
That’s good news for those who plan to attend the annual Independence Day celebration at Billy Bob’s, this year featuring the Eli Young Band on July 1 and Texas Red Dirt Roads and Chris Janson on July 2. If you’re wanting to learn how to line dance, class is still in session.
“We want to assure everyone that the legal dispute currently in the news will in no way interfere with the great Billy Bob’s experience or the future stability of this proud Texas institution,” said Chris Spinks, marketing director for Billy Bob’s Texas in a prepared statement.
Spinks did not respond to a request for comment from the Star-Telegram.
Spinks’ statement was issued after state District Judge Michael Wallach continued to block an effort by some of the investors to oust manager Concho Minick, who also is an investor. In a lawsuit Minick filed, he asks the judge to appoint a receiver to run the 127,000-square-foot beer joint while trying to break the deadlock among the owners.
If that can’t be done, he wants the honky-tonk to be sold.
But that’s all in the future. Until then, don’t worry about there being a last call for the bar.
“There are few entertainment venues more iconic than Billy Bob’s Texas. For more than 35 years Billy Bob’s has served up a memorable time for our guests, and maintained strong relationships with our employees, performers, vendors and the entire community,” he said.
“This is a disagreement between longtime friends and partners, and will get straightened out soon,” Spinks said.
Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB
Comments