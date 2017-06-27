DFW Airport officially records half-inch of rain from storm through northeast Tarrant

Star-Telegram rain reporters tracked rainfall for the 24 hours that ended at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Amounts are in inches. The official amount of rain as recorded at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport was 0.51 inch.
On Saturday, 3.84 inches of rain fell. The average rainfall total for June is 3.79 inches. This June, DFW has already recorded 8.41 inches.
Year-to-date, 20.3 inches of rain has been recorded at DFW. The average total for the first six months of the year is 20.24.
Granbury
Buddy Almy 0.50
Northeast
Hurst
Rebecca Atwell 0.40
Cyndi Evans 1.00
Keller
Bob Pollard 1.00
North Richland Hills
Steven Cooper 1.02
