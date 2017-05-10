Northeast happenings: Vintage baseball and big brother award

Vintage Baseball Game in Grapevine
Experience the first 1860s Vintage Baseball Game May 13 at Grapevine’s Nash Farm, 626 Ball St. The Carrollton Elites will take on the Nash Farm Farmers at 6 p.m.
The family-friendly game of Town Ball will be played with old-style 1860s rules. The teams will play with a special soft glove as they would have used during that period. The players will wear the 1960s traditional farm wear.
Admission is $5 per person and includes popcorn, lemonade and an evening on the farm.
Grapevine has a rich baseball history which began with the first organized team in 1907, the Grapevine Browns. Sons of early settlers, the Grapevine Brown team went to and from the games in a wagon.
Big Brother of the Year
Grapevine-Colleyville Superintendent Robin Ryan was named Big Brother of the Year by the Tarrant County Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) program. When he received the award at the April 24 board meeting, Ryan encouraged others to become BBBS mentors.
"If you want to do something that really touches your heart as you move forward and watch somebody grow, then be a Big Brother, be a Big Sister, and make a difference in someone else's life," Ryan said.
For almost five years, Ryan has volunteered one hour each week to mentor a student he describes as having unlimited potential. During this time, they played basketball, talked about future plans, took walks and played many games of chess, with his Little Brother the reigning champion.
