Dodson, Wheat win Colleyville City Council seats

With no incumbents in Saturday’s City Council race, Kathy Wheat defeated Jon Bullock for Place 3 and George Dodson bested Mike Sexton and Chad LaPrelle for Place 4.
Wheat won with 54 percent of votes cast with Bullock receiving almost 46 percent, according to unofficial election results. Incumbent and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Putnam did not seek a second term for the Place 3 City Council seat.
“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to serve the residents of Colleyville,” Wheat said.
Wheat, who is in marketing, said her top priority was preserving Colleyville as the special destination city that brought her family there five years ago.
“Many people have been working tirelessly over the past years to ensure accountability and transparency of our city government for us, Colleyville’s citizens,” Wheat said. “I will keep building on this momentum, protecting the value, unique qualities and character of Colleyville.”
Wheat said she believed she was the best-qualified candidate because she is an energetic and approachable mother who is deeply committed to the future of Colleyville.
“For the past six years, I have been primarily staying home with my young children,” Wheat said. “This gift of time has allowed me to become deeply involved with Colleyville organizations, businesses and schools.”
In the Place 4 race, Dodson avoided a runoff by getting 51 percent, while Sexton had 35 percent and LaPrelle had 14 percent.
Dodson said Saturday he was thrilled he won and was glad to avoid the runoff.
“This is amazing — I’ll tell you,” Dodson said. “We are celebrating.”
Dodson and Wheat were at a party at a friend’s house attended by about 50 people when the results came in.
Dodson, an information technology consultant, said his top priority is to continue the significant changes that the current City Council majority members have implemented over the past 10 months.
“The past City Council was on the path of doing total rebuilding of city streets, which would have required 10 years to just do one major street, while more than six other major streets were being ignored or patched,” Dodson said. “This new council has changed direction and I want to make sure that we look at the entire city to deal with our streets.
Dodson said he wants to make sure “the Council continues its transparency as they make every major decision.”
