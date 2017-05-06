First Strider Cup Race in Texas 5.6.17

Brixton Brown, right, climbs a hill during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
Charlie Sheller checks out the crowd during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
Christopher Fils-Aime takes a break from the race to play in the fountains during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas on May 6, 2017, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth. Kids raced no-pedal balance bikes through a course including obstacles and various distractions from water fountains to parents along the route.
Aadhya Tirumalasetty races towards the tunnel during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas on May 6, 2017, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
Kenneth Hernandez, right, eyes the course ahead during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas.
Mysha Herawal (102) breaks from the starting line during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas on May 6, 2017, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price gives the opening remarks during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas on May 6, 2017, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
Unique helmets are displayed while racers wait at the starting line during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas on May 6, 2017, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
Alek Marcum (120) races with the pack from the starting line during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas on May 6, 2017, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
Jill Neibaur encourages her son, Barrett, to cross the finish line during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas on May 6, 2017, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
Aadhya Tirumalasetty races through the course during the Strider Cup race in downtown Fort Worth.
Alek Marcum makes his way along the course during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas on May 6, 2017, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
Racers prepare to begin at the starting line during the first Strider Cup race to be held in Texas on May 6, 2017, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
