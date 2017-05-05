Marijuana advocates sense momentum shift as annual march kicks off Saturday

The push for the legalization of marijuana is gaining steam at either a tantalizing or an alarming rate, depending on your stance on the issue.
Twenty-six states and the District of Columbia currently have laws broadly legalizing marijuana in some form. Even the Texas Legislature budged its first inch last session, if only as a small gesture, with the Compassionate Use Act, legalizing cannabidiol (CBD), an agent found in cannabis that does not produce a “high,” for patients with a rare form of epilepsy.
For the DFW chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) and groups like it across the world, that progress is just the beginning of a wider movement to “rewrite and reclaim hemp history,” said Shaun McAlister, the group’s executive director. DFW NORML will have that goal in mind as it holds its seventh annual Marijuana March of North Texas on Saturday.
The last four marches, dating to 2014, have been held in downtown Fort Worth. Last year’s march drew hundreds to Burnett Park before the group marched to the Tarrant County Courthouse and back. This year’s march will be along the same route.
“It’s no longer enough to just get away with it and hide in the shadows,” McAlister said. “It’s time to let the media and the government know just how many people we’ve got on the right side of this issue.”
National polls consistently show a majority of Americans support the drug’s potential legalization, and an even greater majority supports legalization for medical purposes.
The Marijuana March of North Texas is held in conjunction with the Global Marijuana March, whose organizers’ listed goals are: to stop arrests for cannabis use and possession, allow the medical use of cannabis, to stop propaganda about marijuana and to “end the prison state.”
McAlister told the Star-Telegram in an interview last month that the 2015 march drew, during the last state legislative session, the biggest crowd ever for a DFW NORML event. Three of the group’s members bought a billboard last month promoting this year’s march, building anticipation for McAlister and the rest of the group’s leadership that this year’s crowd would dwarf 2015 participation.
The march comes four days after a lengthy public hearing on Texas House Bill 2107, which would make “whole plant” medical marijuana broadly legal in the state. Dozens of supporters for the bill reportedly spoke until early Wednesday about debilitating conditions untreatable with conventional drugs because of ineffectiveness or intolerable side effects.
“Generally speaking, Texans are becoming more open about their support for legalization,” McAlister said. “Saturday’s march is our opportunity to stand up for our rights together, because the only thing that holds us back is when we’re not active in the process.”
Participants in the Marijuana March of North Texas will begin to gather at noon Saturday at Burnett Park before a series of speakers will address the crowd. The march to the courthouse will begin at roughly 3 p.m.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
Marijuana March of North Texas
Noon Saturday: Gather at Burnett Park in downtown Fort Worth
3 p.m.: March from Burnett Park to Tarrant County Courthouse
4 p.m.: March back from Tarrant County Courthouse to Burnett Park
5 p.m.: March concludes
6 p.m.: DFW NORML after-party at Red Goose Saloon
Comments