Keller, Roanoke and Trophy Club calendar

Keller
May 4
Yoga Storytime
The Keller Library hosts Yoga Storytime Attendees should bring a towel or mat for the storytime at the Library, 640 Johnnson Rd. For more information call 817-743-4800 or email library@cityofkeller.com.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-11a.m.
May 8
Spanish Storytime
Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., hosts Spanish Storytime, in which parents/caregivers can immerse their children, ages 18 months to five years, and themselves in another language. Includes stories, songs, crafts and cultural activities in the story room. Free and registration is not required. For more call 817-743-4800.
Monday, 11:30 a.m.-noon.
May 8
Keller Writers’ Association
Keller Writers’ Association, will meet at the designed to help current and aspiring writers, meets at Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd. the group is for current and aspiring writer. For information Keller Writers’ Association.
Saturday, 12:15 p.m.
May 9
Annual Founders Day
The Old Town Keller Association will host the 3rd Annual Founders Day at the Wild Rose Heritage Center, 133 E. Bates St. The free event will feature music, food, heritage Market, crafts and games for children. For more information call 817-228-3929.
Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 11
Garden Club meeting
Keller Garden Club will hold their last meeting of the year until September 14. Members will continue to meet the 3rd Thursday of the month to work on City of Keller gardens. For more information contact Peggy Baden @ 304-634-3074.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m.
Roanoke
May 11
Evenings on Oak Street Concert Series is a free concert series located at Austin Street Plaza from March through September. The May 11 concert features Chaz Marie Band, Americana/Country. The beautiful plaza area includes a covered stage. landscaped green space and a picnic area.
Thursday 7-8 p.m.
May 6
Farmers Market
The Roanoke Farmers Market has returned for the season to Austin Street Plaza, 221 N. Oak St. The farmers market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon for you to pick up the freshest, locally grown produce around. Expect fresh kale, broccoli, beets, onions and lots of other tasty treats. The market runs through September.
Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon
Trophy Club
National Day of Prayer
Roanoke, Trophy Club, Westlake and surrounding area residents to will gather at the The Trophy Club Clock Tower for the National Day or Prayer at noon May 4. Colors will be presented by the Roanoke Fire Department Honor Guard, leading attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance will be the members of Roanoke VFW Post No. 5074 and local church pastors will lead prayers. Proclamations from mayors of Roanoke, Trophy Club, and Westlake will be presented. More information at www.nationaldayofprayer.org.
Thursday, noon.
Submit calendar items to amurray@star-telegram.com. Deadline is noon on Thursdays. Include, date, time, location and contact information. Items are printed as space allows.
Comments