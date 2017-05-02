Police report: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in north Fort Worth

A motorcyclist is dead and a passenger is in the hospital after a crash in north Fort Worth Friday night.
Officers arrived about 11 p.m. to the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Beach Street where a motorcycle had struck a car. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene and the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after family has been notified.
No one in the car was injured, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Keller
S. Main St., 900 block: Prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. April 13.
Keller Pkwy., 700 block: Assault against elderly or disabled individual. April 19.
Keller Pkwy., 700 block: Evading arrest. April 19.
S. Main St., 2000 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 19.
S. Main St., 2000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 19.
Rufe Snow Dr., 1000 block: Accident involving damage to vehicle (over $200). April 19.
Keller Pkwy, 900 block: Theft (under $100). April 19.
Rufe Snow Dr., 2100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 21.
S. Main St., 700 block: Driving while intoxicated (third or more). April 22.
S. Main St., 700 block: Possession of a controlled substance, not in penalty group. April 22.
Keller Pkwy., 700 block: Theft (under $100). April 23.
Keller Pkwy., 900 block: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon. April 23.
Keller Pkwy. 900 block: Accident involving damage to vehicle (over $200). April 23.
Sports Pkwy., 100 block: Theft of services ($2,500-$30,000). April 24.
Rustic Ridge Dr., 2100 block: Criminal mischief ($2,500-$30,000). April 24.
Address not available: Assault causes bodily injury to family member. April 24.
Overlook Ridge Dr., 1900 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying items (less than 5 items). April 24.
Keller Pkwy., 1800 block: Burglary of a building. Between April 24 and 25.
Bandit Tr., 700 block: Theft of property ($2,500-$30,000). Between Jan. 1 and April 25.
S. Main St., 200 block: Theft of services ($750-$2,500). April 25.
Trophy Club
Skyline Dr., 200 block: Assault. April 20.
Exeter Dr., 2800 block: Missing person. April 21.
Castlereach St., 2800 block: Forgery/fraud. April 24.
Village Trail, 100 block: Missing person. April 24.
Municipal Drive, 100 block: Assault. April 26.
Wentworth Ct. Forgery/fraud. April 26.
Westlake
Texas 114 W., 3100 block: Driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container. April 22.
