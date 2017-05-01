Arbor Daze festival continues tree legacy

Thanks to the Parks and Recreation Department in Euless the Arbor Daze Festival builds community spirit one acorn at a time.
At the annual event Saturday at the Euless Family Life Center at 300 W. Midway Drive, park officials were prepared with 3,000 trees to give away to festival goers.
Park officials said the Red Oak saplings are grown throughout the year from acorns native to north Texas.
Ray McDonald, Euless Director of Parks and Recreation Department said the goal of the annual event is “to give away trees to commemorate Arbor Day.”
Euless proudly touts being a Tree City USA recipient for 30 years and has given away more than 150,000 trees since the the Arbor Daze celebration began 25 years ago.
“Tree City USA evolved from a festival geared towards trees to what it is today,” McDonald said.
The Euless festival was complete with not only trees, but also a host of carnival rides, inflatables, food, vendor booths, pony rides and a diverse lineup of live entertainment.
Alice Murray
