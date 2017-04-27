Police report: One dead after reported shooting in north Fort Worth neighborhood

A 24-year-old man was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home in north Fort Worth early Wednesday, police said.
Andres Munoz was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Officers were called to the home in in the 3200 block of Terry Street, north of the Stockyards, just after 6:30 a.m. Detectives at the scene were investigating a side yard outside the home, but further details were not being released.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Bedford
Meadow Park Cir., 2500 block: Theft of property ($750-$2,500). April 18.
Barr Dr., 2800 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 18.
Bluebonnet Ln., 2800 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 18.
Murphy Dr., 2100 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 19.
Walnut Dr., 3700 block: Theft of property (under $100). April 19.
Texas 121, 2100 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). April 19.
Sierra Springs Dr., 1400 block: Failure to give notice after striking unattended vehicle (over $200). April 19.
Mountain View Dr., 100 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. April 20.
Bedford Rd., 200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 20.
Central Park Blvd., 2100 block: Forgery of financial instrument. April 20.
Shadywood Ct., 1900 block: Theft of property ($750-$2,500). April 20.
Park Place Blvd., 2000 block: Failure to identify/fugitive intent/give false information. April 21.
Don Dodson Dr., 2100 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 21.
Central Dr., 2700 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 21.
Wayside Dr., 2900 block: Assault causes bodily injury (minor/no injury). April 21.
Texas 121, 2400 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 21.
Harwood Rd., 3500 block: Evading arrest/detention with vehicle. April 21.
Bedford Rd., 1500 block: Theft of property (under $100, shoplifting). April 22.
Donna Ln., 1400 block: Burglary of habitation. April 22.
Bedford Rd., 400 block: Theft of property (under $100). April 22.
Texas 121, 2800 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). April 22.
Meadow Crk., 2800 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 22.
Texas 121, 2200 block: Violation of protective order. April 22.
Murphy Dr., 2000 block: Public intoxication. April 23.
Bedford Dr., 300 block: Public intoxication. April 23.
Tennis Dr., 1400 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 23.
Bedford Rd., 2100 block: Theft of property (under $100, shoplifting). April 23.
Bedford Rd., 2100 block: Criminal mischief (substantial inconvenience). April 23.
Central Park Blvd., 2300 block: Public intoxication. April 23.
Park Place Blvd., 1900 block: Failure to give notice after striking unattended vehicle. April 24.
Tennis Dr., 1300 block: Burglary of habitation. April 24.
Harwood Rd., 3500 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (1G-4G). April 24.
Harwood Rd., 200 block: Harassment. April 24.
Emerald St., 3100 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 24.
Shady Ln., 1500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 24.
Princess St., 3200 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 24.
Martin Dr., 2700 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 24.
Texas 121, 1800 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 24.
Durango Ridge Dr., Burglary of vehicle. April 25.
Brown Tr., 3600 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). April 25.
Central Dr., 2500 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 25.
Spring Valley Dr., 3300 block: Terroristic threat causes fear of imminent severe bodily injury. April 25.
Texas 121, 2400 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 25.
Crystal Spring, 2900 block: Possession of a dangerous drug. April 26.
Colleyville
Melrose Park Ct., 4700 block: Vehicle burglary. April 23
Glade Rd., 2500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 22
Pool Rd., 5300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 21
N. Tarrant Pkwy., 9200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 20
Shelton Dr., 500 block: Building burglary. April 19
Euless
Twin Oaks Ct., 400 block: Burglary of habitation. April 18.
Main St. N., 1300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 19.
Airport Fwy. @., 1000 block: Unauthorized use of vehicle. April 19.
Norman Dr., 300 block: Unauthorized use of vehicle. April 21.
Alexander Ln. W., 200 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). April 21.
Dominion Dr., 400 block: Credit card or debit card abuse. April 21.
Airport Fwy. W., 100 block: Public intoxication. April 22.
Alexander Ln. W., 200 block: Burglary of habitation. April 22.
Industrial Blvd. S., 200 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (1G-4G). April 22.
Main St. N., 1300 block: Burglary of habitation. April 22.
Bear Creek Pkwy., 1300 block: Burglary of habitation. April 23.
Town Creek Dr., 300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 24.
Village Dr., 1600 block: Burglary of a building. April 24.
Wilshire Dr., 200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 24.
Little Cub Way, 800 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 25.
Sagebrush Tr., 1500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 25.
Grapevine
Pool Rd., 2300 block: Home burglary. April 20
Boyd Dr., 400 block: Assault on a family member by impeding breathing or circulation. April 20
W. Northwest Hwy., 2100 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). April 20
Azalea Tr., 300 block: Vehicle burglary. April 20
Park Blvd., 1400 block: Public intoxication (alcohol). April 19
Ravenswood Dr., 900 block: Computer security breach ($2,500-$30,000). April 19
William D. Tate Ave., 3900 block: Property theft ($30,000-$150,000). April 18
Hurst
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 20.
Hill Ct., 400 block: Dog running at large. April 20.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property (under $2,500, two or more previous convictions). April 21.
W. Bedford Rd., 700 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 21.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 22.
Campus Dr., 1600 block: Assault by contact. April 22.
Yucca Tr., 1900 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 23.
Precinct Line Rd., 1400 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 24.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 24.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 24.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 24.
Ponderosa, 600 block: Dog running at large. April 24.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 25.
Cannon Dr., 800 block: No rabies vaccination. April 26.
Southlake
Veranda Ln., 3000 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 25
Bent Creek Dr., 1200 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram). April 24
E. Texas 114, 1600 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz, three charges). April 24
Dominion Dr., 700 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). April 23
E. Texas 114,. 1900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 23
State St., 600 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). April 22
E. FM 1709, 400 block: Credit/debit card abuse. April 20
E. Texas 114, 2200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 20
Wellington Ct., 400 block: Assault. April 19
Federal Way, 1400 block: Unauthorized use of a vehicle. April 19
