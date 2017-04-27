Euless connecting Little Bear Creek Trail to Glade Parks

The final piece of the Little Bear Creek Trail is under construction and will soon connect neighborhoods and apartments to the retail and restaurants at the Glade Parks project.
"You’ll be able to go east to west through our city on one continuous trail," said Ray McDonald, the city’s director of parks and recreation. "The trail will access all the retail and restaurants there."
The 7/10-mile extension passes under Texas 121 and winds through the woods south of Glade Parks. It’s expected to be completed this summer or early fall.
Glade Parks, a major development featuring retail, urban lofts and single-family homes, features anchor stores such as Dave and Busters, 24 Hour Fitness, Belk and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Later this year, a luxury 12-screen Cinépolis movie theater will be added to the mix. There also are hundreds of apartments already built and single-family homes in the works at Glade Parks.
Most of the Little Bear Creek Trail has so far been paved through the wooded area. Workers still need to pave the trail between Rio Grande Boulevard, under Texas 121 to Industrial Boulevard to connect to the existing Little Bear Creek Trail. Retaining walls and other work also remains to be done.
McDonald said construction on the $900,000 trail started in January and will take another three or four months to complete, weather permitting.
The city received a federal grant to cover the cost of the project. The city paid about $350,000 in engineering costs.
Euless will end the trail at Heritage Avenue, the border with Colleyville. Where it goes from there has yet to be determined, McDonald said.
There are sidewalks along Heritage Avenue to connect to Colleyville to the west and Grapevine to the north.
The Cotton Belt Trail has a seamless connection at the Grapevine/Colleyville border now that the first phase of the Texas 26 widening is complete. That project widened the bridge at Big Bear Creek to include a trail connecting the two cities.
McDonald said Euless is in talks with the city of Colleyville about extending the Little Bear Creek Trail west.
"That’s what we’re trying to work through with the city of Colleyville right now is to find where that link would be to continue through their city," McDonald said.
Story contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
