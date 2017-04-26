KellerFest brings family fun to Bear Creek Park

KellerFest comes to Bear Creek Park this weekend with entertainment Friday and Saturday and a carnival that runs Thursday evening to Sunday.
The music groups are headlined by Cody Canada and the Departed (formerly Cross Canadian Ragweed) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Leading up to that performance are Rainy Daze featuring George Galloway at 5:30 and the Rockaway Boys at 6:30. Friday evening features Keller area talent with teen band Zero Gravity at 5:30 and the Derek Anthony Band at 7:30.
On Saturday, Keller school district musicians and dance, cheer and youth performance groups will entertain crowds. There also will be food trucks, more than 125 vendors and arts and crafts activities.
Sponsored by the Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce, the festival, which is free, runs from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets and wristbands for the carnival will be available for purchase. Beverages will be cash only while food trucks and booths will take cash or cards at the vendor’s discretion. An ATM will be available on site.
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
