Main St. Arts Festival 4.22.17

Visitors to the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival admire artwork on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Ron T. Ennis
Special to the Star-Telegram
Stella Cohen, left, 4, of Dallas sits for a caricature with her brother Miles, 2, in downtown at the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Bob Ankrum of Mesquite holds his therapy dog Dixii Cupcup dressed in Texas Rangers clothing for a crowd to take pictures while the two were visiting the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Crowds gather in downtown for the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Isabella Rodriguez, right, meets Dixii Cupcup and her owner Bob Ankrum while visiting the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Justin Smith of Azle carries his son Leland, 2, among iron animals whose heads move in the wind at the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Miles Cohen, 2, of Dallas looks over a caricature of him and his sister Stella, 4, while at the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Zak Schmidt of White Settlement admires artwork with his son Easton, 3, at the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Augie Cortney, 3, of Fort Worth tries a Strumstick for his mother Katelin while visiting the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival on Saturday April 22, 2017.
