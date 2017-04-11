Police report: Keller student brings loaded gun to middle school

A middle school student was arrested after he brought a loaded gun to a campus last week, police said.
A security officer at Timberview Middle School in the Keller school district was told that a student had ammunition in his backpack. After doing a pat-down, the officer found a loaded .45-caliber handgun and an extra magazine of ammunition in the student’s backpack, said officer Brad Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman.
The school is located in north Fort Worth.
Perez said police confiscated the weapon, no threats were made and no one reported seeing the gun removed from the backpack at any time during the day.
“I would encourage you to talk about this situation with your student, reminding him or her that there is no place for a weapon in the educational environment and the consequences for violating these laws are very serious,” said a statement from Carrie Jackson, principal at Timberview Middle School.
The student was arrested for possession of a weapon in a prohibited place and taken to juvenile detention. The student is not being identified because he is a juvenile.
Weekly crime reports
BEDFORD
Shady Ln., 1400 block: Burglary of vehicle. March 29.
Texas 121, 2500 block: Possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). March 29.
Texas 121, 2900 block: Possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). March 29.
Carousel Dr., 1000 block: Burglary of habitation/intend other felony. March 29.
Park Place Blvd., 1900 block: Assault family/house member, impede breathing/circulation. March 29.
Arbor Mill Cir., 1700 block: Harassment. March 29.
Regents Park, no block given: Failure to identify/fugitive intent/give false information. March 29.
Central Dr., 2800 block: Aggravated robbery. March 29.
Brandywine Dr., 3800 block: Theft of property (less than $100). March 29.
Central Dr./Airport Fwy., no block given: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). March 29.
Harwood Rd., 3500 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). March 29.
Bedford Rd., 1500 block: Open container in motor vehicle. March 29.
Bedford Rd., 500 block: Possession drug paraphernalia. March 29.
Central Dr., 2900 block: Driving while intoxicated, third or more. March 29.
Oakwood Dr., 2600 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. March 29.
Airport Fwy., 1800 block: Disorderly conduct. March 30.
Oak Creek Ln., 1700 block: Terroristic threat of family/household. March 30.
Texas 121, 2100 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). March 31.
Airport Fwy., 2200 block: Public intoxication. March 31.
Harwood Rd., 3300 block: Possession marijuana (less than 2 ounces). March 31.
Westpark Way, 100 block: Possession drug paraphernalia. April 1.
Airport Fwy., 2200 block: Public intoxication. April 1.
Airport Fwy., 2200 block: Disorderly conduct. April 1.
Stonegate Dr., 2000 block: Possession marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 1.
Brown Tr., 2900 block: Theft of property ($750-$2,500). April 1.
Tennis Dr., 1300 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 1.
Murphy Dr., 2000 block: Driving while intoxicated, second. April 2.
Brown Tr., 1500 block: Public intoxication. April 3.
Meadowood Ln., 3300 block: Assault family/house member, impede breathing/circulation. April 4.
Bedford Rd., 1500 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 4.
COLLEYVILLE
Colleyville Blvd., 5500 block: Harassment. April 4.
Glade Rd., 4000 block: Criminal trespass (warning issued). April 4.
Montreaux Ave., 600 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (1-4 grams). April 4.
Hillier Ct., 6800 block: identity theft. April 4.
Colleyville Blvd., 3800 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams). April 4.
Church St., 1200 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 oz.). April 3.
Bransford Rd., 4800 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 1.
Shadow Ridge Dr., 4100 block: Identity theft. March 30.
EULESS
Airport Fwy., 900 block: Possession controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). March 29.
Limestone Dr., 400 block: Burglary of habitation. March 29.
Airport Fwy., 1700 block: Theft of vehicle. March 29.
No address given: Robbery. March 29.
Revolution Ln., 200 block: Assault. March 30.
Euless Blvd. W., 200 block: Assault. March 30.
Bear Creek Pkwy, 2100 block: Credit card/debit card abuse. March 31.
No address given: Forgery financial instrument. April 1.
Euless Blvd. W., 300 block: Possession controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). April 1.
No address given: Assault causes bodily injury. April 1.
Ash Ln. E, 600 block: Public intoxication. April 1.
Fuller Wiser Rd., 2300 block: Public intoxication. April 2.
Martha St., 500 block: Theft of firearm. April 2.
Main St. N., 1300 block: Credit card/debit card abuse. April 3.
Euless Blvd. W. 300 block: Public intoxication. April 3.
GRAPEVINE
Fern Ct., 1800 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). April 3.
W. Peach St., 200 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram). April 3.
Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Vehicle burglary. April 3.
W. Peach St., 200 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). April 2.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Vehicle burglary. April 2.
Old Mill Run, 2900 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 1.
Dublin Cr., 1500 block: Assault with physical contact. April 1.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750).
Mustang Dr., 2900 block: Assault with physical contact. March 31.
William D. Tate Ave., 2300 block: Theft of services ($100-$750). March 30.
William D. Tate Ave., 1700 block: Theft (under $100). March 30.
Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500). March 30.
Honeysuckle, 100 block: Vehicle burglary. March 30.
Oak Hurst Dr., 1000 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). March 30.
Mustang Dr., 3000 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). March 29.
Mustang Dr., 2900 block: Aggravated assault on a date/family member/housemate with a weapon. March 29.
S. Texas 121, 1800 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). March 29.
W. College St., 1600 block: Vehicle burglary. March 29.
E. Wall St., 200 block: Vehicle burglary. March 29.
Starr Pl., 100 block: Home burglary. March 29.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). March 29.
Bass Pro Dr., 2400 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). March 29.
Grayson Dr., 2100 block: Home burglary. March 28.
Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Lost property. March 28.
Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Sexual assault. March 28.
Grapevine Mills Pkwy., 3000 block: Property theft ($100-$750). March 28.
HURST
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). March 29.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). March 29.
Precinct Line Rd., 1700 block: Possession controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). March 29.
Terry Rd., 300 block: Dog running at large. March 29.
Precinct Line Rd., 1300 block: Dog running at large. March 30.
Jane Ln., 600 block: Dog running at large. March 30.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). March 31.
E. Pecan St., 300 block: Public intoxication. March 31.
Willow St., 600 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 1.
Texas 121/Texas 183, 900 block: Driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content above 0.15. April 1.
Precinct Line Rd., 1500 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 1.
Valentine St., 1000 block: Dog running at large. April 1.
Brown Tr., 1600 block: Possession marijuana in drug free zone (less than 2 ounces). April 3.
I-820 N., 300 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 3.
E. Hurst Blvd., 500 block: Criminal mischief ($750-$2,500). April 4.
Thousand Oaks Dr., 800 block: Criminal mischief (under $100). April 4.
Pleasantview Dr., 600 block: Public intoxication. April 4.
Calcutta St/Madrid St., 1000 block: Possession marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 5.
Ascension Dr., 900 block: Dog running at large. April 5.
SOUTHLAKE
W. FM 1709, 400 block: Vehicle burglary. April 3.
W. Texas 114, 700 block: Open container, possession of drug paraphernalia. April 3.
N. Kimball Ave., 200 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.). April 2.
E. FM 1709, 3100 block: Building burglary. April 2.
State St., 600 block: Assault. April 1.
E. Texas 114, 1100 block: Public intoxication. March 29.
