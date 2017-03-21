Fort Worth-area religion calendar

▪ Organ concert by Jack Mitchener, 7 p.m. Sunday, Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway Ave., Fort Worth. Mitchener is considered one of the leading concert organists of his generation, according to the Broadway Baptist website.
▪ Met Men’s car show, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 1, Met Church, 11301 N. Riverside Drive, Fort Worth. Free. Vehicle registration $20 day of event. Trophies will be awarded in car classes.
▪ Interfaith conversation, 9 a.m.-noon, April 1, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 463 W. Harwood Road, Hurst. Discussion theme: “What I Wish You Knew About My Faith.” Speakers include the Rev. Robert Gross of St. Stephen’s; David Pollard, former president of Pathways Unitarian Universalist Church in Hurst; and Hazem Yassin, Islamic Association of Mid-Cities, Colleyville.
▪ Serve the City, 9:30 a.m. March 31-April 2, First Baptist Colleyville, 5300 Colleyville Blvd. Serve the City is FBC Colleyville’s communitywide outreach program.
▪ Parents Night Out, 5:30-9:30 p.m. April 7, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 4200 Denton Highway (U.S. 377), Fort Worth. Please contact the church at 817-281-3439 to let employees know if you will be dropping off children.
▪ Traffick911 presentation, 6:30-8 p.m. April 9, St. Barnabas United Methodist Church, 5011 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. The event by the Texas-based nonprofit will be about how to avoid the tricks, traps and lures of human trafficking. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. www.sbumc.org
▪ White’s Chapel Open Golf Tournament, April 30, Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club, Keller. The four-person scramble begins at noon with a burger buffet with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Tournament will benefit student missions from White’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 185. S. White Chapel Blvd., Southlake. Information: whiteschapelumc.com
▪ Journey Through Faith, 10:30 a.m. April 4, Ridglea County Club, Fort Worth. Sponsored by the United Methodist Women of First United Methodist Church Fort Worth, the annual auction, raffle and luncheon benefits women, youth and children in the community. Information: fumcfortworth.org
