One man dead in Fort Worth shooting

A Fort Worth man was found dead Saturday night on a street after police responded to a shooting call.
The victim was identified as Ricardo Oliveros, 22, who was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Sunday. A ruling on his death was pending an autopsy.
Oliveros’ body was found in the 300 block of N. Chandler Drive.
One caller to 911 reported hearing four gunshots in the neighborhood, and then seeing an unknown person in the street, according to a preliminary police report.
That person was later identified as Oliveros, according officials at the medical examiner’s office.
The caller did not see who fired the shots, but reported observing a vehicle leave the neighborhood.
Police did not release any other details.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments