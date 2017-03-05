Hurst teen killed in traffic crash on Arlington highway

A Hurst teen who was a passenger in a vehicle died Sunday morning from injuries she suffered in a traffic crash on Interstate 20 near Collins Street, authorities said.
Police believe the vehicle hydroplaned as the driver attempted to change lanes, ended up sideways and was hit by an eastbound car.
The victim was identified as Tabatha Romaker, 17, who died at 4:02 a.m. Sunday at a local hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.
A 17-year-old male who was driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital..
The name of the that driver had been released and his condition was not available Sunday morning.
The fatal wreck occurred about 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of the 900 block of Interstate 20.
Romaker was in a vehicle driven by a 17-yeart-old male, police said. The two were eastbound when the driver lost control, possibly because of wet roads, police said.
“The vehicle they were in came to a stop sideways,” Lt. Christopher Cook said Sunday morning. “A second car traveling east struck the car and caused severe damage to the vehicle.”
Information on the motorist in the second car was not available Sunday morning.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
