One dead after truck slams into disabled 18-wheeler in Grand Prairie

One person is dead after a pickup truck slammed into a disabled 18-wheeler Friday morning in Grand Prairie.
A pickup truck was headed southbound about 8:45 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike near Interstate 30 when the driver began traveling into the left shoulder of the highway.
The truck then slammed into the rear of a disabled 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder, said Lonny Haschel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene. Their identification had not been released as of early Saturday.
Haschel said investigators haven’t determined why the pickup veered off the highway.
No other injuries were reported.
Public safety troopers will continue to investigate.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
