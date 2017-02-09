Local

February 9, 2017 8:41 PM

Sheriff: 3 dead, including child, in murder-suicide in Navarro County

By Ryan Osborne

NAVARRO COUNTY

Three people, including an 8-year-old child, were found dead inside a home in rural Navarro County on Thursday.

Investigators believe it was an apparent murder-suicide situation, Sheriff Elmer Tanner said in a press release.

Sheriff deputies were called to a welfare check at the home on County Road 1090, southeast of Corsicana, about 2:30 p.m.

The 911 caller said she had not heard from her family member there in the last day, Tanner said.

When deputies arrived, they found a bodies of the child, a man and a woman inside the home. Tanner said detectives believe two of them “died as a result of homicidal violence” and one by suicide.

Detectives found a large caliber rifle at the home, which they believed was used in the shooting.

The victims’ names had not been released Thursday night. CBS 11 reported that the child was a girl.

Authorities are still investigating the case.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

