Beware lane closures for I-30/Texas 360 interchange project

More temporary closures of highway and street lanes in Arlington are under way to accommodate progress on the $233 million reconstruction of the Interstate-30/Texas 360 interchange.
The massive interchange project, which started construction last spring and is projected to conclude in 2020, will replace a hodgepodge of loops with direct connections between the highways.
Diagrams and aerial photos can be found at Keep 30360 Moving website.
“It’s certainly gaining momentum,” Val Lopez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation Fort Worth District, said of the interchange work. “We’re constructing the larger elements — columns and bridge caps. Eventually we will have more significant nighttime closures to hang bridge beams and for demolition.”
Those will come later this year.
Here are the upcoming closings and some already under way:
▪ Interstate 30 westbound left main lane from Great Southwest Parkway to Texas 360, closed continuously from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Expect delays and seek alternate routes, state and city officials say.
▪ Interstate-30 HOV lanes, closed from now through fall 2020. Westbound HOV lane is closed west of Texas 161. Eastbound access lane between Center Street and Duncan Perry Road is closed.
▪ Texas 360 northbound outside lane will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight [Monday Feb. 6] to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
▪ Copeland Road from Ballpark Way to Six Flags Drive is being rebuilt and reconfigured as an eastbound-only lane. Currently one lane is open during construction.
Portions of several other local streets undergoing improvements near their connections with Texas 360 -- Lamar Boulevard/Avenue H, Avenue F and Avenue G — are closed now through this summer. Visit the city website for details.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
