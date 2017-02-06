Making candy the old fashioned way - by hand - at Nash Farm leads to sweet reward

Dallas police are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into a Dollar Genera at 1780 S. Beltline Road on Jan. 22 around 10:40 p.m. Initially he couldn't open the glass case holding the cigarette carton so he goes outside, grabs a rock and throws at the glass several times before breaking through and stuffing cigarette cartons into a plastic bag. Anyone with information should call (214) 671-0112.
Bodycam footage and cell phone video show the controversial arrest of a Fort Worth mother and her daughters after she called police to deal with a neighbor who had allegedly put his hands around her 7-year-old son's neck. Officer William Martin was suspended by Fort Worth PD for 10 days. Charges against Craig and her daughters were dropped Thursday. Craig's attorneys are continuing to pursue further action against the officer.