Video: Steer that escaped from butcher shop tracked down by cowboys, police in Weatherford

The large bovine escaped Hamilton Meats around 11 a.m. on Thursday and 'ran wild,' police said. Two cowboys on horseback saw the police chasing the animal and jumped in to help, finally wrestling it to the ground outside a Taco Bell on South Main Street. Police released this video and added some cheeky chase music to boot.