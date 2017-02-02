Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

Bodycam footage and cell phone video show the controversial arrest of a Fort Worth mother and her daughters after she called police to deal with a neighbor who had allegedly put his hands around her 7-year-old son's neck. Officer William Martin was suspended by Fort Worth PD for 10 days. Charges against Craig and her daughters were dropped Thursday. Craig's attorneys are continuing to pursue further action against the officer.
On December 31, 2016, two men broke into the mail room of the Avenue on Fairmount Apartments in Dallas. They spent several minutes opening packages and taking property before leaving. Call Detective Allen at 217-670-6044 with any information.