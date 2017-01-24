Seats up for grabs in the May 6 municipal elections in the H-E-B area

City council and school board seats are up for grabs May 6 in Hurst, Euless and Bedford.
The filing period continues until 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
Here is a list of candidates who have filed as of Jan. 20.
Bedford City Council
Term: three years
Place 4: Michael Boyter (i). He was appointed Jan. 10 to finish the term of Steve Farco, who resigned for health reasons.
Charlie Sanford
Place 6: Roger Fisher (i)
Euless City Council
Term: three years
Mayor: Linda Martin (i)
Tupou Helu Uhatafe
Place 2: Jeremy Tompkins (i)
Place 4
Linda Eilenfeldt (i)
Hurst City Council
Term: two years
Place 1: David Booe (i)
Place 2: Larry Kitchens (i)
Place 6: Henry Wilson (i)
Hurst-Euless-Bedford school board
Term: four years
Place 2: Dawn Jordan-Wells (i)
Place 3: Matt Romero (i)
Place 4: Rochelle Ross
Place 5: Faye Beaulieu (i)
Comments