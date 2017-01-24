Local

January 24, 2017 5:35 PM

Seats up for grabs in the May 6 municipal elections in the H-E-B area

By Elizabeth Campbell

City council and school board seats are up for grabs May 6 in Hurst, Euless and Bedford.

The filing period continues until 5 p.m. Feb. 17.

Here is a list of candidates who have filed as of Jan. 20.

Bedford City Council

Term: three years

Place 4: Michael Boyter (i). He was appointed Jan. 10 to finish the term of Steve Farco, who resigned for health reasons.

Charlie Sanford

Place 6: Roger Fisher (i)

Euless City Council

Term: three years

Mayor: Linda Martin (i)

Tupou Helu Uhatafe

Place 2: Jeremy Tompkins (i)

Place 4

Linda Eilenfeldt (i)

Hurst City Council

Term: two years

Place 1: David Booe (i)

Place 2: Larry Kitchens (i)

Place 6: Henry Wilson (i)

Hurst-Euless-Bedford school board

Term: four years

Place 2: Dawn Jordan-Wells (i)

Place 3: Matt Romero (i)

Place 4: Rochelle Ross

Place 5: Faye Beaulieu (i)

