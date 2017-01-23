Reason to celebrate: It’s National Pie Day

And we like our pie in Fort Worth.
Heck, there’s even a prize-winning film about pie here, called Why Pie? You might remember, the film by Dallas’ Mark Birnbaum features the Paris Coffee Shop and its celebrated pies. It won the My Fort Worth Short Film Competition at the Lone Star Film Festival in 2016.
“People like pie,” Mike Smith, owner of the Paris Cofee Shop, puts it simply in the film. “There’s a demand for it, and so I supply the demand.”
‘Course, he’s been doing it for more than 50 years, so he’s got it down pretty well by now.
But there’s plenty of good pie to be had in these parts, judging by the search and discovery app Foursquare and your Facebook comments:
And if you’re even wondering why pie, it’s like the guy in Birnbaum’s film says: “Why not?”
