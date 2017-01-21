Gusty storms sweep through DFW, delivering bark but no bite

A smattering of weak thunderstorms packed some gusty winds and small hail in a few spots as they swept east through Fort Worth late Saturday afternoon, generating no immediate reports of damage, according to the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.
The storms, sparked by an upper-level low-pressure system in West Texas between Abilene and Mineral Wells, moved through North Texas between 5 and 6 p.m.
Some areas got sprinkles, pea-size hail and “a couple of gusts around 40 mph,” meteorologist Steve Fano said. “We didn’t expect anything to get out of hand today.”
He said the same system produced severe storms in East Texas and Louisiana.
A cold front is forecast to move through the Metroplex Saturday night, dropping temperatures from a high of 73 Saturday afternoon into the low to mid-60s on Sunday — still above the seasonal norm of 57 degrees.
It also will produce winds of 20-30 mph and gusts perhaps as strong as 40 mph throughout Sunday, tapering off around sunset, Fano said..
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
