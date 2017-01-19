‘I killed my uncle!’ DFW man told police, but his uncle survived

A man accused of critically wounding his uncle with a hammer and a saw initially told police he killed his 57-year-old relative, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA.
Justin Warren, 31, was arrested after the incident on Jan. 11 in Wilmer, south of Dallas.
Warren’s uncle, Robert Perry, suffered “massive injuries about his head and face,” the affidavit said, but survived.
The two were working on a roof at a home on Knoll Ridge Circle when they got into an argument, Warren told police.
Warren said he went at his uncle with a hammer after Perry came at him with a saw, according to the affidavit obtained by WFAA. Warren said he then hit Perry several times and cut his face with a circular saw.
He told police that he “got high and killed someone,” the affidavit said.
“I guess I need an attorney,” Warren told officers, according to the affidavit. “No I don’t! I will sign a statement myself. I killed my uncle! I beat him with a hammer, then cut him up with a Skil saw.”
Perry was flown to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
On a GoFundMe page, Perry’s wife wrote that he suffered lacerations to his face, a broken nose, broken cheekbones, three skull fractures and a broken upper jaw.
Warren was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in the Dallas County jail Thursday with his bail set at $200,000, according to jail records.
