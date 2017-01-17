Little Elm police officer reportedly shot in the line of duty

A Little Elm police officer was reportedly shot in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was still unfolding about 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove and a standoff situation had ensued, Denton County sheriff officials told NBC 5.
Police were responding to a shots fired call when the officer was shot, according to Fox 4. The officer was flown to a hospital and was in unknown condition.
The Little Elm school district sent a message to parents Tuesday afternoon, according to WFAA, saying they had been notified by police of an “incident” in the neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove and that buses could be delayed.
Frederick Frazier, the 1st Vice President of the Dallas Police Association, tweeted that the officer was “fighting for his life.”
Prayers to the @LittleElmTX officer who's fighting for his life right now.— Frederick Frazier (@Frazier7324) January 17, 2017
**Officer Down** Prayers for a @LittleElmTX PD Officer who has been shot in the line of duty.— Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) January 17, 2017
