Police: Suspect stole credit card from dead woman’s lap at DART station

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a credit card from a dead woman’s lap at a DART station in Carrollton and using it at two stores in south Dallas.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video buying items at one of the stores, police said in a news release Tuesday.
She used the credit card at a Food Land grocery store on Lake June Road, and then at an Always Dollar “$1 Mart” store next door on New Year’s Day, the news release said.
Detectives believe the woman stole the credit card from a 70-year-old Lewisville woman who had died the night before of natural causes in her car at a DART station in Carrollton.
The Lewisville woman was going to visit her terminally ill husband at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Dallas, the news release said. Her friends found her body the next day, about 4:30 p.m.
Police believe the suspect stole her credit card from a bag in her lap.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance video is asked to contact Carrollton police at (972) 466-3333 or crimetips@cityofcarrollton.com.
