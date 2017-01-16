Martin Luther King Day celebration in Fort Worth

Patricia Bell carries a portrait of King on Monday at the Martin Luther King Day Parade in downtown Fort Worth followed by a battle of the bands in Sundance Square.
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Posse, including newly elected Sheriff Bill Waybourn (right), rides at the Martin Luther King Day Parade in downtown Fort Worth followed by a Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Parade participants march at the Martin Luther King Day Parade in downtown Fort Worth followed by a Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Carlos Walker and Keishea Shaw-Mack talk before the Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square following the Martin Luther Kings Day parade, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Participants march in the Martin Luther King Day Parade in downtown Fort Worth followed by a Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Opal Lee looks over the crowd at the Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square following the Martin Luther Kings Day parade, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Spectators watch the Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square following the Martin Luther Kings Day parade, Monday, January 16, 2017.
The South Hills High School band performs at the Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square following the Martin Luther Kings Day parade, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Spectators cheer O.D. Wyatt during the Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square following the Martin Luther Kings Day parade, Monday, January 16, 2017.
The O.D. Wyatt High School band performs ta the Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square following the Martin Luther Kings Day parade, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Shirley Brown of Fort Worth waves to the parade participants at the Martin Luther King Day Parade in downtown Fort Worth followed by a Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity march at the Martin Luther King Day Parade in downtown Fort Worth followed by a Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Family and friends of David Collie, who was shot by a Fort Worth officer, march at the Martin Luther King Day Parade in downtown Fort Worth followed by a Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Tarrant County Commissioner Roy C. Brooks speaks before the Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square following the Martin Luther Kings Day parade, Monday, January 16, 2017.
Bnisharae Rogers and Alexandria Minor from Southwest High School dance during the Battle of the Bands in Sundance Square following the Martin Luther Kings Day parade, Monday, January 16, 2017.
